Costa Coffee supports Hope House Children’s Hospices with £2,000 donation

Costa Coffee has supported Hope House Children’s Hospices through its Community Grants scheme, which is now in its fifth year.

Vicky Bradbeer, Area Fundraiser from Hope House Children’s Hospices pictured with Jessica Abel from the Costa Coffee store at The Cross in Oswestry

This year, Hope House Children’s Hospices, who supports children and families in Shropshire, Cheshire and across Wales, is one of 44 charities and community groups to receive a donation, with £2,000 awarded to support its vital work.

Hope House Children’s Hospices is dedicated to giving every local child with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care and improve their quality of life from the point of diagnosis.

For Laura, whose family has been supported by Hope House, this meant seeing her little boy Theo fulfil a dream she never thought possible – going swimming. Thanks to the dedication of Hope House’s staff and a specially designed dry suit that kept his dialysis catheter safe, Theo was able to enjoy the water for the very first time, turning what once seemed impossible into a magical reality.

The organisation has been nominated by two local Costa Coffee stores to receive the £2,000 grant; in The Cross, Oswestry, and in NEXT within Meole Brace Retail Park.

Jessica Abel from the Costa Coffee store at The Cross in Oswestry said: “This grant will make a real difference for families supported by Hope House, giving children with life-threatening conditions the care, support, and opportunities they need to enjoy life to the fullest. By nominating them, we hope to help the hospice continue providing vital services, creating brighter moments and lasting memories for local children and their families.”

The funding will help to continue Hope House Children’s Hospices vital work in the community and provide fun and laughter, as they aim to use it to fund extra activities such as days out, therapeutic play and little adventures that every child deserves to enjoy.

Vicky Bradbeer, Area Fundraiser from Hope House Children’s Hospices said: “We’re so grateful to Costa Coffee for their generous donation. As part of our 36-hour match-funding campaign this November, Quality Moments Matter, we aim to raise £500,000 to provide even more special moments that bring fun and joy to every child.

“Without this funding, we will be able to meet the clinical needs of the children, but wouldn’t be able to provide the extra quality activities such as days out and therapeutic play. This is why donations such as what Costa Coffee has given us are so important.”

Created in 2021, the Costa Coffee Community Grants scheme empowers team members to nominate causes close to their hearts, ensuring grassroots organisations get the recognition and resources they deserve.

Jodi Forbes, Community Programme Lead at Costa Coffee said: “At Costa Coffee, we believe in the power of community and the potential of young people. We’re proud to extend a helping hand to charities like Hope House who make such a difference locally. We can’t wait to see and hear how this donation helps them continue their life-changing work.”

This year alone, Costa Coffee has donated a total of £54,000 to 44 charities and community groups across the UK, with grants ranging from £1,000 to £2,000. Since launching in 2021, the scheme has provided more than £225,000 in funding, reflecting Costa Coffee’s commitment to supporting and empowering the communities it serves every day.