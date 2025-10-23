Survey launched to improve electric vehicle charging across Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting residents, businesses, and community groups to take part in a new series of public surveys aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) charging across the borough.

An electric vehicle charging

The Council is refreshing its EV charging plans to make sure the borough is ready for the growing shift to electric vehicles.

The feedback will support a cleaner, greener Telford and Wrekin with charging points that are easy to access, evenly distributed, and designed around local needs.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport, said: “This isn’t just about installing more charge points, it’s about making sure everyone in our community can benefit from the move to electric vehicles. Whether you’re a driver, a business owner, or someone who relies on taxis, your input matters.”

The survey is now and will be open for four weeks. It’s quick to complete, mobile-friendly, and tailored to different groups so you’ll be asked questions that are relevant to you.

Your feedback will help guide future investment and planning, making sure EV infrastructure works for everyone, from daily commuters to visitors and local businesses.

This strategy builds on the Council’s original plan from 2022 and supports wider climate goals at both local and national levels. It’s part of a bigger commitment to sustainability and making Telford and Wrekin a forward-thinking, environmentally responsible place to live.

If you have thoughts on EVs, whether you drive one or not, now’s the time to share them.

For more information and to take part, visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/j4gd16.