Listen Live
8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Survey launched to improve electric vehicle charging across Telford and Wrekin

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting residents, businesses, and community groups to take part in a new series of public surveys aimed at improving electric vehicle (EV) charging across the borough.

An electric vehicle charging
An electric vehicle charging

The Council is refreshing its EV charging plans to make sure the borough is ready for the growing shift to electric vehicles.

The feedback will support a cleaner, greener Telford and Wrekin with charging points that are easy to access, evenly distributed, and designed around local needs.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport, said: “This isn’t just about installing more charge points, it’s about making sure everyone in our community can benefit from the move to electric vehicles. Whether you’re a driver, a business owner, or someone who relies on taxis, your input matters.”

The survey is now and will be open for four weeks. It’s quick to complete, mobile-friendly, and tailored to different groups so you’ll be asked questions that are relevant to you.

Your feedback will help guide future investment and planning, making sure EV infrastructure works for everyone, from daily commuters to visitors and local businesses.

This strategy builds on the Council’s original plan from 2022 and supports wider climate goals at both local and national levels. It’s part of a bigger commitment to sustainability and making Telford and Wrekin a forward-thinking, environmentally responsible place to live.

If you have thoughts on EVs, whether you drive one or not, now’s the time to share them.

For more information and to take part, visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/j4gd16.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP