Rail and bus upgrades will prove “just the ticket for young and old alike”, says MP Julia Buckley

Boosts to local public transport, including extra times and a night-time bus service, will prove “just the ticket to young and old alike”, according to MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley.

Buckley said: “Big changes are on the way in terms of both rail transport and bus services, and I believe they’ll prove just the ticket for local businesses, for individual passengers, for young and old alike.”

The MP was celebrated in Parliament in the past week for her efforts in bringing together railway and bus operators with the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID), Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, to boost public transport.

At the launch of a report on Tuesday, the Railway Industry Association (RIA) praised Mrs Buckley for her establishment of the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG), which seeks to improve both rail and bus services in the county town.

Buckley added: “It was really lovely to receive warm congratulations from the RIA for setting up STIG, which is now starting to deliver real change for Shrewsbury.”

The MP said the group had helped introduce an extra train service from Cardiff to Shrewsbury, submitted funding applications for better use of Shrewsbury Railway Station and continued to work on a plan to improve Shrewsbury station. In addition, the group continues to work towards direct trains from Shrewsbury to London.

The group also encouraged Shrewsbury station as a key partner in major festivals, as well as holding discussions with Arriva about potential night-time buses and Sunday services.

Buckley said: “I set up the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group very soon after becoming an MP because I felt it was important that all the partners come together to see how best we can improve public transport locally. STIG brings together over 20 transport stakeholders including Network Rail, Transport for Wales, the Department for Transport, both local councils, bus user networks and business groups.

“We are making good progress on a number of fronts including my determination to build on my pledge to extend bus services later into the evening and on Sundays in Shrewsbury.

“We are lucky to have such a beautiful, Grade II listed railway station in Shrewsbury, but I believe that it could be far better utilised than at present. I was therefore delighted to host the Railway Industry Association in Parliament for the launch of their new report, Station Investment Zones: A new model for investment in transport, housing and growth.

“This report looks at models for greater investment in and use of our railway stations, and we were joined by MPs from across the country who similarly want improvements to their stations and surrounding areas.

“I continue to make the case for Shrewsbury to be a pilot station as part of this model, and I look forward to progressing this as part of the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group.”