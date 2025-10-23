Oswestry’s Cambrian Railway building restoration shortlisted for national award

Shropshire Council’s work to restore the Cambrian Railway building in Oswestry has been shortlisted for a National Railway Heritage Award.

A section of the restored Cambrian Railway Building. Photo: Shropshire Council

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Shropshire Council, the work was carried out by craftsmen from local building conservation specialists Phillips and Curry Ltd from July 2024 to May 2025. Work included fixing and restoring the building’s exterior to prevent falling masonry, removing dangerous asbestos tiles and replacing them with Welsh slate, and giving windows and doors a fresh coat of Cambrian Railway colours.

The work has also included installing nesting boxes for swifts under the eaves as well as bat roosting tiles along the roof.

- Advertisement -

Shortlisting the building for an award, one judge said:

“The restoration of the Cambrian Station Oswestry is easily the best scheme that I have been privileged to assess during my four year ‘judging career’. It is an outstanding major project and should win in its category, with a commendation for other its performance in other award categories! The result achieved on a very limited budget of £1million is truly amazing and should be publicised widely.

“I very much hope that phases 3 and 4 will lead to a much greater use of this building, notably, by the first floor becoming highly desirable living accommodation and the ground floor being used by the heritage railway and a restaurant or similar commercial enterprise. This building deserves to live and shine.”

And a second judge commented:

“Oswestry was a railway town and can be proud to have had this landmark building restored and in use. Shropshire Council has saved this building for the benefit of future generations and have collaborated with the incumbents to ensure its continued use and benefit to the community and tourists alike. The project was delivered in a short period of time and was delivered to a modest budget. Significant efforts were made to work with local firms and artisans and the building remains a striking visual benefit to Oswestry.

“The volume of work delivered was significant and a number of unexpected challenges were overcome, without risking the access to the project fund for the work. Well done on an excellent outcome which has protected a real treasure.”

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said:

“We’re delighted that our work to restore this important building has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award. This is a real credit to the council’s property services team, who managed this project, and to the conservation experts from Phillips and Curry.

“This building holds significant cultural value for our community, and these essential repairs will ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations.

“Shropshire Council took possession of this historic building, to help secure a viable long term use for it. We’re committed to maintaining the heritage and integrity of this important site and we look forward to finding a suitable use for it so that it can continue to serve the community for many years to come.”

The Grade II-listed building, originally opened in 1866, is understood to have had multiple uses since it ceased operating as a railway station in 1966. Once serving as the local railway station and the Cambrian Railway headquarters, it was key in connecting Oswestry and North Wales.

Following many years of neglect Shropshire Council took possession of the building in early 2023, after it had suffered storm damage the previous year. The ground floor is currently let to Cambrian Heritage Railways, a local railway charity,

The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held in London on 3 December 2025.

Shropshire Council secured financial support from UKSPF (Community and Place) and the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) with a combined total of £765,250.