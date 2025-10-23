20mph speed limit introduced outside Brockton Primary School

A new, permanent 20mph speed limit has been introduced on the road from Brockton to Easthope, outside Brockton Primary School.

The new 20mph signs are now in place

The new 20mph signs are now in place at the extents of the speed limit, as well as 20mph repeater signs and 20mph reminders on the road surface.

The new speed limit has been introduced as part of a Shropshire Council programme under which 20mph speed restrictions are set to be introduced outside a number of Shropshire schools.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “Improving safety at the school gate, and further afield, is a key priority for the new administration at Shropshire Council. We will be looking to support measures that improve the school run for families up and down the county.

“The 20mph limit outside Brockton Primary is just one example of efforts to make every journey safer for pupils and parents on their way to and from school.”

Schools where a 20mph restriction has been put in place so far include The Grove School in Market Drayton, Thomas Adams School in Wem, The Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, St Martins 3-16 Community School and Holy Trinity Primary Academy in Oswestry.

Marilyn Hunt, executive headteacher of the Edge Schools Federation, said: “We are delighted that the safety of all of the members of our school community and other local residents has been improved by the long-awaited introduction of a 20mph zone around our site at Brockton.”

Schools were identified following work to determine where a speed restriction could potentially deliver real benefits. Depending on the whereabouts, restrictions may be a signed-only 20mph limit, a variable 20mph limit that applies only at certain times or a 20mph zone with traffic calming measures.

Post-scheme monitoring will also take place at all sites to assess local speed reducing impact, as well as the success of the wider programme.