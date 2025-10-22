Listen Live
Telford Flag: Public vote opens to choose official borough design

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Four flag designs, inspired by the creativity of local schoolchildren, have been unveiled and put to a public vote to select the official flag for the Borough of Telford and Wrekin.

The four finalists are Valarie, Dexie, Mhairi and Amelia. Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council
The four finalists are Valarie, Dexie, Mhairi and Amelia. Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council

The competition, which saw over 1,000 pupils take part in June, has been narrowed down by judges to a final shortlist of four flags. An online poll launched on Monday, 20 October, giving residents until Sunday, 2 November to cast their vote for the design they feel best represents the Borough.

The four young finalists, whose initial drawings served as the inspiration for the final designs, were invited to work with a professional designer. This process ensured their concepts were adapted to meet the strict Flag Institute guidelines, which stipulate designs must be simple, use meaningful symbolism, and incorporate only two or three basic colours.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, praised the children’s efforts: “All of the children who took part in our competition have done fantastically well and the four finalists deserve special praise for their work which has inspired the designs for the final flags.”

Councillor Carter urged residents to participate: “We’ve got so much to be proud of both nationally and locally in Telford and Wrekin and I hope people will take part in the public vote to choose the flag they feel best represents the Borough.”

How to Vote

The public can vote for their favourite design via an online poll, with only one vote permitted per email address.

In addition to the public poll, school teachers will submit votes on behalf of their pupils, which will be incorporated into the final results.

The school of the winning design will receive a £250 prize courtesy of Telford Live, to be used towards future arts and culture activities.

