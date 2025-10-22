Police offer reassurance after cold callers target Shrewsbury residents

Police officers have been patrolling the Monkmoor area today, 22 October, offering reassurance and crime prevention advice following recent reports of cold callers operating in the neighbourhood.

PC Bryant and PCSO Browne spent time in the community, speaking with residents to address concerns and reinforce key safety messages.

“We have been reminding residents to never feel pressured to open your door or share personal details with unsolicited callers,” said a spokesperson for the local policing team. “It’s vital that people feel empowered to decline an approach, especially if they are at all unsure about the visitor’s identity or intentions.”

The officers were also distributing crime prevention materials, including window stickers designed to deter unwanted visitors. These stickers feature the simple but effective message: “IF IN DOUBT, KEEP THEM OUT.”

Police are urging residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their homes.

Advice to Residents

Do not feel pressured to open your door to anyone you don’t know or aren’t expecting.

Always use a door chain or viewer before opening the door.

Check the identity of any caller, even if they appear to be from a utility company or the local council. Genuine callers will not mind waiting while you check their credentials by calling the organisation’s official number (found independently, not the number the caller provides).

Never share personal or financial information with cold callers.

If you are concerned about a caller’s behaviour or feel intimidated, call 101 or, in an emergency, 999.