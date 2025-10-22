MP to meet Minister over impact of St Martins School fire

North Shropshire’s MP, Helen Morgan, is set to meet a Government Minister after raising the urgent plight of St Martins School, where secondary students have been without face-to-face education for nearly a month following a serious fire.

Helen Morgan MP speaking in the House of Commons

The Liberal Democrat MP raised the issue with Education Ministers in the House of Commons, calling for swift government intervention to ensure all students are brought back into full education as quickly as possible.

The blaze, which broke out last month, caused significant damage to utilities, toilets, and other key parts of the all-through school, preventing the return of most secondary-aged students. While primary pupils have successfully returned, the majority of older students are still awaiting a full-time, on-site education nearly four weeks on.

Helen has been in regular contact with school staff and met headteacher Alison Pope at the site to witness the impact first-hand. Temporary buildings are now being installed to alleviate the crisis.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Morgan pressed the government: “A serious fire at St. Martins School in my constituency has left most of the secondary children without a face-to-face education for nearly four weeks now.

“Would the Minister meet with me to determine how we can ensure that those buildings are brought back into use as quickly as possible, and how those children can be brought back up to speed so they aren’t disadvantaged?”

In response, Education Minister Josh MacAlister agreed to the meeting, stating: “I’ll be very happy to have a discussion, with her, about the arrangements and to make sure we can get students back into proper classrooms as soon as possible.”

Community Rallying

The MP praised the “impressive” solidarity shown by the local community, with the community centre and Stans supermarket providing support to the school. A fundraiser set up within hours of the blaze has already gathered more than £2,500.

However, Ms Morgan stressed that securing the return of all students to full-time schooling remains the priority.

“The solidarity shown by the community in St Martins has been really impressive but it’s really important all children are brought back on-site full time as soon as possible,” Ms Morgan said.

“That can’t happen until their safety can be guaranteed. School staff are working extremely hard to make that happen urgently, and I hope the Minister will also do everything he can to help secure a solution that makes sure all students get the education they need.”