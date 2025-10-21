Listen Live
Three prolific Telford shoplifters handed custodial sentences

Three prolific Telford shoplifters have been handed custodial sentences for breaching their Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBO).

Telford Justice Centre

All three were convicted at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, 20 October, relating to separate incidents. 

Jason Martin, aged 38, of no fixed abode, was given a three-week sentence for breaching his two-year CBO that he was given in March, as well as four counts of theft from store and one count of criminal damage.

Neil Candlin, aged 32, of no fixed abode, was given a 14-week sentence for breaching his five-year CBO that he was given in July, as well as four counts of theft from store.

Matthew Howes, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was given a three-week sentence for breaching his five-year CBO that he was given in June, as well as six counts of theft from store.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

