Telford & Wrekin Council champions digital inclusion during Get Online Week

As the UK marks Get Online Week, Telford & Wrekin Council is showcasing the range of help and support available to help residents build the skills and confidence they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Telford & Wrekin Council runs weekly digital drop-in sessions every second and fourth Thursday of each month at Wellington Library. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

From free digital skills courses to device lending schemes and drop-in support sessions, the Council is working with partners to ensure that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can get online safely and confidently.

Tech Made Friendly, a six-session programme delivered by AbilityNet and funded by Capgemini, offers friendly, hands-on support to adults aged 18+ who want to improve their digital skills. Participants learn how to use smartphones, tablets, and laptops to stay in touch, access health services, find local information, and stay safe online.

- Advertisement -

As well as structured learning, Telford & Wrekin Council also runs weekly digital drop-in sessions every second and fourth Thursday of each month at Wellington Library between 10am and 12noon offering one-to-one support from trained Digital Champions and will also be providing a session at Southwater One from 10am to 12noon this Wednesday (22 October) too.

Residents can also borrow devices through the Library iPad Lending Scheme, use free to access computers in all Borough libraries, access free Wi-Fi in council buildings, and explore a wide range of online learning resources, as well as access to home support from partner agencies.

As part of Get Online Week, at the Thursday session at Wellington Library (23 October), Nationwide Building Society will be offering additional support and advice around safe and secure online banking and fraud and scam awareness.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Service, said: “Digital inclusion is not just about technology; it’s about opportunity, independence, and connection. We’re proud to support Get Online Week and to work with partners across Telford and Wrekin to ensure that everyone has the chance to build their digital confidence and access the services they need. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to improve your skills, help is available.”

The Council’s digital inclusion work is part of a wider mission to create a digitally skilled and confident community. By removing barriers to access and offering tailored support, Telford & Wrekin Council is helping residents live more independently and engage fully with the digital world.

To find out more about the support available, visit telford.gov.uk/telfordonline or call 01952 380000. Whether you need help getting started, want to borrow a device, or are looking for free training, there’s something for everyone.