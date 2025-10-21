Shrewsbury celebrates triple success at the Heart of England in Bloom Awards

The Dingle, the jewel in the crown of Shrewsbury’s Quarry, has been recognised for its outstanding beauty and horticultural excellence at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Heart of England in Bloom Awards.

The award winning Dingle in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park – Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

The much-loved sunken garden, renowned for its vibrant floral displays and tranquil setting, received special praise at the awards ceremony held earlier today, Tuesday 21 October, at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern.

Shrewsbury’s stunning showpiece garden helped the town secure three major awards:

– Gold Award in the Small City / City category.

– Outstanding Achievement for The Dingle.

– Mike Garwood Memorial Trophy – a discretionary award where judges recognise outstanding horticultural achievement, presented this year to The Dingle.

The judges visited the town on 22 July 2025 for a four-hour tour which began at Salop Leisure’s Love2Stay Touring & Glamping Resort, before visiting a number of key locations including Shrewsbury Town Council’s Weeping Cross Depot and the award-winning Dingle gardens.

The town was judged not only on its spectacular floral displays but also on community involvement, environmental responsibility, and sustainability efforts across Shrewsbury.

Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said he was delighted with the results, especially given this year’s testing weather conditions.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this result, particularly after what has been a very challenging season. The team has had to contend with an exceptionally dry summer, which made maintaining our floral displays a real test.

“Our judging day also acted as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Britain in Bloom judging the following week, which gave us a valuable opportunity to test the route and make some final improvements.

“It’s a huge credit to everyone involved — from our dedicated Town Council staff to our community volunteers — who continue to make Shrewsbury such a vibrant and welcoming place.”

Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, also praised the efforts of the team and the community who have worked so hard to keep the town looking its best.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our staff and partners throughout what has been a hot and dry summer. Their hard work and creativity have ensured that Shrewsbury continues to flourish, and it’s that commitment which helps make our town such a fabulous place to live, work, and visit.

“These awards recognise not just the beauty of our displays, but the pride and teamwork that underpin everything we do.”

The Town Council also expressed thanks to its partner Shrewsbury BID, who helped engage with local businesses to support the floral hanging basket scheme. Over 200 hanging baskets were installed on shopfronts across Shrewsbury’s town centre.

Shrewsbury BID also collaborated with the Shrewsbury Arts Trail to invite young artists to draw their own floral interpretations of Shrewsbury as a competition. These were judged by a voting panel, with the best designs created as flags that were displayed over the High Street ahead of the Bloom judging days.

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee will now await the results of the Britain in Bloom national judging, with the awards ceremony taking place in Brighton next Friday 31 October 31.