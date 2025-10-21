New timetable improvements for Telford & Wrekin Council’s buses

School pupils using Travel Telford bus services are set to benefit from a series of timetable changes designed to improve punctuality and better align with school start and end times.

The adjustments will support school pupils on Travel Telford services 99, 100, 101 and 103

The adjustments, which cover routes 99, 100, 101, and 103, will be implemented for the start of the new November term.

The move follows a review of passenger feedback and aims to provide a smoother, less stressful journey for young people across the borough.

Earlier Starts and Extra Time

Key alterations focus on morning services to ensure timely arrival, even with minor unforeseen delays:

Route 100: The morning bus will now depart 11 minutes earlier at 7:30 am. Minor timetable tweaks throughout the day will also enhance overall reliability.

Route 101: This service will leave nine minutes earlier at 7:36 am. The afternoon schedule also sees changes, with the bus departing five minutes later at 15:35 from the hospital or seven minutes later at 15:39 from Charlton School.

For the afternoon service on Route 99, the Hadley Learning Community bus will now leave at 15:10, allowing students extra time to reach the bus stop.

In a move to support extra-curricular activities, Route 103 is adding a new 5 pm weekday bus between Burton Borough and Tibberton, specifically aimed at helping students get home after clubs and college.

Commitment to Families

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, welcomed the improvements.

“Rise and ride, earlier buses mean less drama, and that’s exactly what these changes deliver,” Cllr Vickers stated. “We’re committed to helping young people get to school safely, on time, and with less stress. These improvements reflect what families have told us matters most, and we’ll keep listening and adapting to make our services even better.”

The council-run Travel Telford services, which include the 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, and 104 routes, have already carried over 650,000 journeys.

The bright red buses are part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment to reliable, high-value public transport, boasting one of the lowest single fares in the UK at just £2 per journey. The council maintains this while continuing to charge the lowest rates of Council Tax in the Midlands.

For easy journey planning and live travel updates, passengers are advised to use the Citymapper app, which covers both Council and public services.