Shropshire
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
New campaign gives everyone the chance to be a lifesaver

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is launching a brand-new initiative offering free CPR Training, Defibrillator Training and Bleed Kit Awareness sessions to communities across the region.

The training is open to all residents, community groups and organisations. Photo: WMAS
The training is open to all residents, community groups and organisations. Photo: WMAS

With a particular focus on areas experiencing health inequalities, the campaign aims to give everyone the skills and confidence to save a life in an emergency, ensuring that no community is left behind.

The training is open to all residents, community groups and organisations, and will be delivered by the Trust’s Community Response team. Sessions will cover how to perform effective CPR, how to use a defibrillator and how to control severe bleeding until emergency help arrives.

The campaign is being launched following the awarding of a £141,970 grant from NHS Charities Together through it’s £1.85m Community Resilience Grants Fund, in partnership with Omaze.

By reaching communities that may have had fewer opportunities for such training in the past, the Trust is hoping to provide people with the confidence to take immediate, life-saving action when it matters most.

WMAS Community Response Manager, Cliff Medlicott, said: “With last week having been Restart A Heart Week, when the importance of knowing how to do CPR was emphasised, this is the perfect time for us to launch this campaign as we are now offering to go out all across the West Midlands and show people how it is done.

“This opportunity really is open to everyone, from local sports clubs, youth groups and schools to faith organisations, community centres and volunteer groups. Whilst we are keen to reach areas where health inequalities are greatest, this initiative is truly open to everyone.

“Every second counts when someone’s heart stops or when there’s severe bleeding. By giving more people in our communities the knowledge and confidence to act, we can dramatically improve someone’s chance of survival.”

If you would like more information about the campaign or to arrange a training sessions, please email cliff.medlicott@wmas.nhs.uk.

