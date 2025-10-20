Shropshire woman in Court on terror charges over alleged Hamas support

A Shropshire woman will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today to face five charges, including two counts of supporting the banned terrorist organisation Hamas.

Westminster Magistrates Court. Image: Google Street View

Sarah Wilkinson, 62, from Bishop’s Castle, was formally charged on Sunday, 5 October, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

The court appearance marks the next stage in a case that began with her initial arrest in August last year. She had previously been released on bail while detectives conducted their inquiry.

Details of the Charges

The five separate alleged offences relate to the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006, and also include a charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

The specific charges are:

One charge of encouragement under Section 1 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

One charge of dissemination under Section 2 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation under Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

One charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act).

The proceedings are expected to establish the next steps in the legal process, which could involve setting future court dates or a plea hearing.

The case has drawn attention as it involves the alleged support of Hamas, which has been proscribed in the UK as a terrorist organisation since 2021.