Listen Live
13.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 20, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shropshire woman in Court on terror charges over alleged Hamas support

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire woman will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today to face five charges, including two counts of supporting the banned terrorist organisation Hamas.

Westminster Magistrates Court. Image: Google Street View
Westminster Magistrates Court. Image: Google Street View

Sarah Wilkinson, 62, from Bishop’s Castle, was formally charged on Sunday, 5 October, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

The court appearance marks the next stage in a case that began with her initial arrest in August last year. She had previously been released on bail while detectives conducted their inquiry.

- Advertisement -

Details of the Charges

The five separate alleged offences relate to the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Terrorism Act 2006, and also include a charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

The specific charges are:

One charge of encouragement under Section 1 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

One charge of dissemination under Section 2 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation under Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

One charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act).

The proceedings are expected to establish the next steps in the legal process, which could involve setting future court dates or a plea hearing.

The case has drawn attention as it involves the alleged support of Hamas, which has been proscribed in the UK as a terrorist organisation since 2021.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP