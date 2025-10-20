National hairdressing awards to return to Telford

Young hair stylists from across the country will once again be converging on Telford College to showcase their skills in a national competition.

The college’s Wellington campus has been chosen to host the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards in 2026 following the success of its partnership over the past three years.

The prestigious competition finals – held at the college every year since 2023 – give the next generation of stylists the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Many of Telford College’s hair and beauty students will get chance to help with the smooth running of the day, as well as acting as models for some of the judges and guest artists who supported the event.

Jodie Allen, Telford College’s learner manager for hair, beauty and catering, said she is hoping that the college may also have some finalists.

“It was a real honour to be chosen to host this prestigious event for the first time in 2023 – and we’re delighted that our Wellington campus has become the event’s home ever since.

“Our team rises to the challenge to make sure everything went smoothly, and has been praised by the organisers for their professional, personable approach – going above and beyond to be helpful.

“It is a fabulous opportunity to showcase our facilities including The Retreat, our specialist training facility which also opens to the public to give students chance to conduct treatments under the watchful eye of tutors.”

Now entering its seventh year, the competition provides a national stage for the UK’s most talented hairdressing and barbering students and apprentices to showcase their skills, creativity and passion.

The process begins with an online entry stage, where learners submit a photographic entry. A panel of top industry judges carefully review every entry and select the finalists who will go forward to the Live Final at Telford College in March.

They compete across a range of categories including Styling, Hair-Up, Barbering, Colouring, Textured Hair, Avant-Garde and – new for 2026 – Cutting. Each look will be judged by a panel of respected professionals from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Last year’s competition attracted over 2,800 entries, with 56 finalists competing at the Telford College event.

Zoë Tanner, managing director at Concept Hair which organises the awards, said: “Each year we see the competition grow in scale and ambition, and 2025 was our biggest yet. What makes it so special is the way it brings together students, educators, and industry leaders to celebrate emerging talent.”

The Concept team also visited Telford College as part of its autumn ‘Hair and Beauty Education Roadshow’, meeting students, apprentices and lecturers.

They were joined by professionals from some of the biggest industry brands who laid on demonstrations, hands-on learning sessions and career advice talks.

Jodie said: “It was a really inspiring day. Concept spoke about the Learner of the Year competition to help inspire our students and give them ideas.

“We also heard from Capital who spoke about different brands and products available in the hairdressing industry, and Crazy Colour gave students a chance to get hands-on with an exciting colour mixing activity.

“Then we heard from L’Oreal who introduced students to the L’Oreal Access platform, where they can upskill and access free online tutorials to develop their technical knowledge and soft skills.

“This was followed by a hands-on speed hair up activity, which our students completed in groups. They came away with lots of ideas, some brilliant feedback . . . and a few goodies too!”