Motorists to face delays due to works on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury

Motorists in Shrewsbury are being advised to expect delays this week as temporary traffic lights are set to be installed on Whitchurch Road to facilitate work on a new Costa Coffee branch.

The works will take place near Morrisons on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The temporary lights will be in operation at the junction adjacent to the Morrisons supermarket from Monday, 20 October, until Friday, 24 October. During this period, the permanent traffic signals will be switched off.

The work is necessary for National Grid to install a new electrical connection for the upcoming Costa Coffee store, which is scheduled to open next door to Morrisons. The installation will require excavations to be carried out both in the road and on the footpath.

To minimise future disruption, Severn Trent Water will be taking advantage of the road closure and carrying out the water connection for the coffee shop at the same time.

Motorists using Whitchurch Road, a busy route in and out of the town, are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow for extra travel time while the works are underway.