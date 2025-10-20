Listen Live
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Shrewsbury collision

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries and remains in hospital following a collision in Shrewsbury on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on the roundabout joining Ditherington Road and Yew Tree Close and has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man.

The collision, which involved a motorbike and a car, took place at approximately 7pm on Sunday, 19 October.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the male motorcyclist was treated before being rushed to hospital with injuries described as serious.

West Mercia Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now issuing an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

