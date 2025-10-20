Listen Live
Ludlow police appeal for information following attempted garage break-ins

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing to the Ludlow community for information following two attempted burglaries at residential properties.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas of Stanton Close and Vashon Close, after individuals attempted to gain entry to garages at both addresses.

The first incident occurred at a property on Stanton Close sometime between 12 am and 12 pm on Friday, 11 October 2025. The second attempt took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 15 October, at 3.20 am on Vashon Close.

In both cases, entry to the properties was not achieved, but damage was caused to the garage doors as a result of the attempted break-ins.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are asking for the public’s help following these two attempted burglaries. Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might assist our enquiries in these areas on those dates?”

How to Report Information

Residents who have any information, no matter how small, are urged to contact the police immediately.

Information can be reported online via the police website: https://orlo.uk/NpgIo. When reporting, the public should quote the relevant incident reference number: Stanton Close (11 Oct): 22/93405/25 or Vashon Close (15 Oct): 22/94587/25.

Alternatively, those who wish to remain completely anonymous can pass on information to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.

“We would like to thank the community for their help,” the spokesperson added. “It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime.”

