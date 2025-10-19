The Shrewsbury Ark launches urgent financial appeal

The Shrewsbury Ark, Shropshire’s only day centre offering vital support to people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability, has launched an urgent appeal, warning that it faces closure in the coldest part of the year without a significant and sustained increase in local support.

The Shrewsbury Ark in Castle Foregate. Image: Google Street View

The award-winning charity, which has been a place of safety and hope for over five decades, says that a ‘perfect storm’ of rising operating costs, particularly for energy and staffing, combined with a decline in funding for operational overheads, has caused its financial reserves to dwindle rapidly.

The charity’s monthly running cost is approximately £20,000.

A Call for 1,000 Monthly Donors

Instead of focusing on one-off gifts, the Ark is making a plea for 1,000 local people and businesses to commit to a monthly donation, starting from as little as £5. The ‘Friends of The Ark’ programme is intended to create a reliable, sustainable income stream to secure the centre’s long-term future.

Anton Goodwin, Charity Director, stressed the dire situation. “Every penny we receive goes directly to keeping the doors open, the lights on, and delivering essential support,” he said.

“We’ve streamlined operations, stripped everything back to the essentials… however, without additional financial help this winter, we may not make it through.”

The Ark’s team successfully supported 80 people into accommodation last year, and its client list grew by over 120 people. Mr Goodwin fears that the cost-of-living crisis and economic uncertainty will only drive more people into crisis, adding: “If we’re not here, where will people go when they are in crisis and don’t understand the system?”

Lives ‘Saved’ by the Centre

The charity provides a wide array of critical services, including a regular GP clinic, alcohol and substance harm reduction programmes, mental health support, and professional foot care—which is vital for rough sleepers. It also offers the basics: hot meals, showers, laundry facilities, and a warm, non-judgemental place to go during the day.

The impact is highlighted through the stories of its users:

Sarah, 40, who lost her home and found herself living in a tent after a series of devastating health issues, said: “It’s the people [at the Ark]; they help me manage my medication and support me without judgement. They make me feel hopeful again.”

Robert, a veteran living with PTSD who was sleeping rough, credits the charity with helping him rebuild his life, find a place to live, and regain contact with his children. “Without The Ark, I honestly don’t know if I’d still be here,” he admitted.

Emily Bell, Chair of Trustees, emphasised the charity’s wider social contribution. The Ark’s Impact Report shows that, over 12 months, its work is estimated to have saved the public purse £1.5 million and NHS services approximately £12,000 per person.

“If 1,000 people make a monthly commitment we can survive this winter and plan for a sustainable future,” Ms Bell stated. “Our goal is to ensure no one in Shrewsbury is left out in the cold.”

How to Help

To donate or become a ‘Friend of The Ark’, visit shrewsbury.co.uk, email anton@shrewsburyark.org.uk or call 01743 363 305.