Telford Tigers: Watkins angry with “soft” goals conceded

Autocraft Telford Tigers started a difficult weekend of fixtures with a trip to face Milton Keynes. Tigers had mixed results last weekend with a disappointing defeat in Romford followed by a hard fought win over Peterborough. With league leaders Swindon at home to follow this fixture Telford knew that they needed to be on top form to get any points this weekend.

Tigers made a bright start to the game and scored the opening goal of the contest in the fifth minute. David Thomson led a 2-on-1 break allowing Scott McKenzie to shoot low past Jordan Hedley in the Milton Keynes’ goal.

Telford conceded the equaliser twenty seconds later when Danny Rose could not control a bouncing puck in the defensive zone and Rio Grinnell-Park took control of it and shot past Brad Day. Further defensive woes led to the home side taking the lead. Deakan Fielder took too long to deal with the puck behind Day’s goal and turned it over to Austin Osbourne who sent a pass in front of goal to Dominik Gabaj to score with a low shot.

- Advertisement -

Late in the first period Harry Ferguson was called for tripping, giving Milton Keynes a power play that they only needed eight seconds to score from. Janne Jokinen was able to force the puck home from close range.

Tigers narrowed the deficit early in the second period with a power play goal. Eric Henderson and Patrick Brown combined to leave McKenzie with a tap in for his second goal of the game.

But once again Telford allowed a Lightning goal straight away. Illia Korenchuk directed a shot from distance past Day to restore a two goal lead for the hosts.

Jokinen then scored his second of the game with a a shot from a rebound off Day. Before the second period was over Telford pulled a goal back. Henderson’s wrist shot from close range was too good for Hedley.

With the deficit at two goals, Telford needed to score next but it was the home side that extended their lead further. Milique Martelly’s long range shot deflected in off Rhodes Mitchell-King.

James Smith hit back two minutes later scoring off a mistake by Hedley who had directed Joe Aston’s shot straight to Smith allowing the Tigers’ forward to back hand the puck into the net.

With Tigers back in the game an unlikely comeback was prevented when Jordan Cownie’s shot deflected off Day’s shoulder and in off the bar for the home side’s seventh goal.

Ferguson had the last say on the scoreboard in the final minute of the game with a shot into the top left hand corner of the goal with Hedley stranded.

A disappointing performance saw Tigers lose and head home to take on top of the table Swindon Wildcats in their next fixture.

Final Score: Milton Keynes Lightning 7 Autocraft Telford Tigers 5.

Scorers: Scott McKenzie (2), Eric Henderson, James Smith and Harry Ferguson

Man of the match: Scott McKenzie.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “We didn’t compete hard enough to win that game, it is a simple as that. It was a flat performance, no physicality at all and we lost a lot of battles. We gave up too many turnovers, got out skated and got outworked.

“We scored five goals on the road and should be in with a chance of winning the game but it was very poor to concede seven goals. When you look at the way we let in some soft sloppy goals then it is no wonder we lost. We have to be better, compete harder and turn up for the full game to win. We didn’t do that tonight.”