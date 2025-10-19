Listen Live
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Rail services suspended between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury for engineering works

Passengers travelling between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton today, Sunday 19 October, face disruption as rail services are suspended until approximately 2 pm.

A Transport for Wales service at Shrewsbury Railway Station. Photo: TfW
Engineering work is taking place on the line, affecting services run by Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway. Travellers are advised to check their journeys and allow extra time, as rail replacement buses are operating between the two key locations.

Key Disruptions and Replacement Services

The essential engineering work, closing some lines between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, is scheduled to conclude around 12.30 pm. However, the rail replacement services will remain in place until approximately 2 pm.

Transport for Wales (TfW)

A number of key morning and early afternoon TfW services will be affected:

Trains starting from Birmingham International towards Chester and Aberystwyth will begin their journeys at Shrewsbury instead of Wolverhampton.

This includes the 10:06 service to Chester, the 11:06 and 12:08 services to Aberystwyth, and the 13:08 service to Chester.

Passengers travelling from Birmingham International to Wolverhampton for these services are advised to use London Northwestern Railway / West Midlands Railway services for that leg of the journey. A replacement bus will then connect Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

Trains travelling towards Birmingham International from Shrewsbury will be replaced by buses between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

This affects the 08:09 and 09:17 services.

From Wolverhampton, passengers should use West Midlands Railway / London Northwestern Railway services onwards to Birmingham International.

The 09:20 Chester to Birmingham International service will terminate at Shrewsbury. A replacement bus will run to Wolverhampton, from where onward travel to Birmingham International is advised via West Midlands Railway / London Northwestern Railway services.

West Midlands Railway (WMR)

No West Midlands Railway trains will run between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury for affected WMR passengers.

