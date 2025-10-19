Bridgnorth First Responders unveil new addition to their fleet

Bridgnorth Community First Responders, a vital, volunteer-led lifeline for residents across rural Shropshire, are celebrating a quarter-century of life-saving service by unveiling a capable new addition to their fleet: a Dacia Duster emergency response vehicle.

Bridgnorth Community First Responders have invested in a new Dacia Duster Extreme 4×4

The organisation has become a crucial partner to the West Midlands Ambulance Service. Its eleven-strong team of volunteers provides critical, advanced first aid in the minutes before a fully-crewed ambulance can reach patients in Bridgnorth and its surrounding villages.

To mark their 25th year—a significant milestone for the entirely donation-reliant charity – the group invested in a new Dacia Duster Extreme 4×4, replacing a vehicle that had served the community for a decade. The choice was a matter of necessity and sound financial judgement.

David Yates, Chairman and First Responder, explained the pragmatic decision: “As we’re often called to rural locations in all weathers, we realised we needed a more reliable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicle. The Duster met all our requirements. It’s rugged enough for the countryside, affordable for our charity-run scheme, and very economical to run. It’s also become a real talking point at community events!”

A Team Powered by Volunteers

The new Duster, sourced through Budgen Motors, was secured via a combination of grant funding and in-kind support, ensuring the costs were managed effectively for the group, which receives no regular government funding.

The volunteers, whose ranks include retired teachers and engineers, dedicate their spare time to responding to 999 emergencies across the region. Demand has been increasing, with the Bridgnorth team already surpassing last year’s total by attending over 70 emergency calls so far this year.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, praised the group’s dedication: “The team’s dedication to their community over the past 25 years is truly inspiring, and we’re honoured to support them with a vehicle that’s built for reliability, capability and value. It’s exactly what their challenging role demands.”

The new 4×4 will ensure the First Responders can continue their vital work, navigating Shropshire’s winding country lanes and challenging winter weather to deliver life-saving care when every second counts.