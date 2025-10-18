Work Experience Awards is a great night of celebration

Newport’s Burton Borough School celebrated the ‘incredible’ achievements of its students, and support from local employers, at its annual work experience awards.

Belle Phillips receives the work experience student of the year shield from Lawrence Wood of Telford College

More than 160 people attended the event which was described as ‘a fantastic evening of recognition, inspiration, and community spirit’.

The keynote address on the importance of work experience was delivered by Ben Haynes from the education business link team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Guests and supporters on the night included the mayor of Newport, Councillor Thomas Janke, and his deputy, Councillor Bill Harper, along with Lawrence Wood, the principal of Telford College which sponsored the night’s showpiece award.

Other award presenters included Newport-based businesswoman Imogen Kelly of Immi’s Cakes & Bakes, and Andriane Usherwood-Brown from the Marches Careers Hub.

Year 10 student Jess White also performed songs from two musicals – Grease, and Les Miserables – as part of the ceremony.

The work experience student of the year award went to Belle Phillips from Muxton, who spent time with the adult mental health services team in Telford. The 15-year-old, who wants to be a physiotherapist, said she was ‘surprised and happy’ to receive the award.

The teamwork award went to Ryan Brain, Charlotte Hawksworth won the professionalism award, Lexi Jackson won for personal growth, and Michael Kenny took the trophy for showing initiative. The caring for others award was won by Ameila Lewis, and Chloe Syrda Smith won for creativity and innovation.

In the employer award category, the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust was named best training provider, Eclipse Marketing took the best overall experience prize, and Sam Kilmister from Bobby’s Bistro was named most helpful mentor.

Caroline Bedford, the school principal, said: “This was a night dedicated to celebrating the incredible achievements of our young people – and a chance to express our heartfelt gratitude to the businesses who supported them so generously.

“These opportunities are not just about our students gaining skills; they are about building confidence, character and aspiration.

“The evening was particularly special because we were honouring a truly remarkable year group. They have consistently embodied our core values of being ambitious, proud and caring – qualities which have shone through in every aspect of their school life.”