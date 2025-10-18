Listen Live
Telford pub, the Wrekin Giant, to receive six-figure investment

The Wrekin Giant, a much-loved pub in Telford, has revealed that it will be receiving a six-figure investment this autumn.

Wrekin Giant, Telford
Located in the Southwater Retail Park, the Hungry Horse pub – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – will temporarily close to the public from Monday, 20 October, whilst renovations take place, with the revamped venue set to reopen its doors in November.

Planned works include significant enhancements to the pub’s interior to create a warm and welcoming space for guests, whether they are seeking a midweek drink and a bite to eat or celebrating a special occasion with friends and family.

The Wrekin Giant’s exterior will also receive a full refurbishment to improve the pub’s kerb appeal, ensuring a comfortable alfresco dining area that can be enjoyed all-year round.

The Wrekin Giant promises to continue to be a much-loved family pub when it reopens next month, offering great value food, drinks and an exciting schedule of children’s entertainment.

