Shropshire Council seeks public input on new design guidelines to shape future development

Shropshire Council has opened a public consultation on three draft design guidance documents intended to ensure that new developments across the county meet high standards for quality, sustainability, and community wellbeing.

A property design at Ellesmere Wharf – Image Shropshire Council

The proposed documents aim to support better places to live and work by promoting high-quality design in everything from new housing estates to home alterations and projects within Shrewsbury’s historic town centre.

Three Key Draft Documents

The consultation, which runs from 17 October to 19 December 2025, covers three distinct areas of design:

Draft Design of New Dwellings Supplementary Planning Document (SPD): This will offer comprehensive guidance for all new residential builds in Shropshire. It addresses crucial aspects such as layout, character & appearance, connectivity, inclusivity, sustainability, and function, striving to create homes that are fit for the future.

Draft Design of Residential Extensions & Alterations SPD: Focused on existing properties, this document provides guidance for homeowners planning extensions or alterations. Key topics include siting, form and scale, materials, finishes and fenestration, and crucially, minimising impact on neighbours.

Draft Shrewsbury Town Centre Design Code: Specifically for Shrewsbury’s commercial heart, this code offers guidance for businesses, investors, developers, and council officers. It aims to achieve good design by considering movement, nature, built form, identity, public space, uses, homes, and resources, respecting the town’s unique features like its medieval street patterns and relationship with the River Severn.

Council Urges Public Participation

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, emphasised the importance of the community’s voice in shaping these guidelines.

“To meet the needs of our communities, we recognise the importance of providing new housing and the flexibility to undertake appropriate extensions and alterations to existing housing,” he stated. “We want to support such development to achieve the highest design quality that promotes health & wellbeing, improves sustainability and creates better places for our communities to live and work.”

Mr Walker noted that the guidance for new housing and residential alterations provides a crucial framework for developers and homeowners alike, and he stressed the need for feedback on this guidance.

Regarding the Shrewsbury-specific code, he added: “Complementary to this wider guidance, further design coding for new development in Shrewsbury town centre has been prepared, recognising the area’s relationship with the River Severn, medieval street patterns, landmark buildings, and open spaces. We would also value feedback on this design code.”

How to Respond

The council is actively seeking views on each of the draft documents. To assist respondents, a separate response form has been prepared for each of the three documents. Local residents, businesses, and interested parties are encouraged to review the drafts and submit their feedback before the deadline of 19 December 2025.

Draft Design of New Dwellings SPD – Draft Design of Residential Extensions & Alterations SPD – Draft Shrewsbury Town Centre Design Code