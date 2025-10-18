Operation Darwin nets suspects in crackdown on Shrewsbury town centre crime

West Mercia Police launched a targeted operation this morning aimed at tackling Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) and retail theft in Shrewsbury town centre, resulting in an arrest and the issuing of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Operation Darwin, led by PC Byrnes of the Shrewsbury Town Centre Team (TCT), employed a proactive approach utilising a blend of policing strategies. Officers, both in plain clothes and full uniform, worked in conjunction with Shrewsbury CCTV operators and the Shop-Watch radio scheme to monitor key areas and identify offenders.

The operation has already yielded immediate results. A woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a store, with the stolen merchandise successfully recovered by officers. Furthermore, a man was issued a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) after officers responded to complaints regarding ASB at the top of Pride Hill.

Beyond the direct enforcement actions, PC Byrnes confirmed that Operation Darwin secured a “good amount of intelligence” which will be used to inform future policing efforts in the area.

“Combating ASB and retail crime remains a priority for the Town Centre Team,” said a spokesperson for West Mercia Police. “The success of Operation Darwin this morning demonstrates the effectiveness of combining high-visibility patrols with covert operations and strong partnerships with local businesses via schemes like Shop-Watch.”

Operation Darwin is not a one-off effort; the initiative is set to continue over the next few months, not only in the town centre but also in other specified locations across Shrewsbury, supplementing the daily uniform patrols already conducted by TCT officers. This continued presence aims to deter criminal activity and ensure the town remains a safe place for residents and shoppers.