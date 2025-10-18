MP urges Government to “get a grip” on community pharmacy crisis

A Shropshire MP has called on the Government to stabilise a crisis in community pharmacies after it was highlighted that many are facing an uncertain future.

Helen Morgan MP previously speaking in the House of Commons

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, was speaking in Parliament after it was revealed that a Midlands pharmacy was operating with irregular opening hours, unannounced closures and staff not being paid.

Pharmacies operated by Jhoots, which has 150 branches across England, are “falling well below the mark”, Health and Social Care Minister Stephen Kinnock told the House of Commons on Wednesday (15th October).

- Advertisement -

The North Shropshire MP, who also acts as the Liberal Democrats spokesperson for health and care, told Mr Kinnock that the Government needed to “urgently grip” the situation.

Helen added: “This is an appalling issue. Pharmacies are at the heart of our communities and are relied upon by millions. Yet they are under increasing pressure across the country, where we are seeing irregular opening hours and unannounced closures.”

In the exchange with Mr Kinnock, Helen asked: “Will he update the House at the earliest opportunity as to what steps he is taking to stabilise the crisis in community pharmacy across the country?”

Pointing to an issue of funding, Helen added: “Is he confident that Integrated Care Boards, which are distracted by 50% cuts to their budgets and top-down reorganisation, have the capacity to deal with this urgent situation as they head into planning for the next winter crisis?”

In March this year, the MP wrote to the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, urging the Government to take immediate action to prevent the widespread closure of pharmacies across the country.

In a letter signed by more than 50 MPs, Helen warned that up to 1,000 pharmacies could shut their doors in the coming years due to chronic underfunding and escalating financial pressures.

Analysis by the National Pharmacy Association has previously suggested that by the end of 2027, hundreds of communities could be left without a local pharmacy, creating so-called ‘pharmacy deserts’ where people struggle to access vital healthcare services.