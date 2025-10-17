Stuart Anderson MP appointed UK’s voice on Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council

Stuart Anderson MP says he is “honoured” to have been appointed as the UK’s representative on the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC).

In this prestigious role, Stuart will work with NATO Member States and Ukraine to promote dialogue, cooperation, and stability across the region.

The Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC) was created in 1998 as a platform to foster collaboration between legislators from Ukraine and NATO Member States including the United Kingdom.

The UNIC also demonstrates parliamentary interest and involvement in cooperation between NATO and Ukraine. As part of the role, Stuart will attend meetings in both Brussels and Ukraine.

The UNIC is part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which was founded in 1955. NATO PA aims to promote dialogue between elected representatives from across the Alliance.

NATO PA provides an important forum to promote mutual understanding between parliamentarians from NATO Member States, ensuring close working and dialogue on key security challenges.

It also provides an essential link between them and the citizens of NATO nations.

Stuart’s appointment was announced at the 71st Annual Session of the NATO PA in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The event took place between 10h and 13th October 2025 and saw 245 lawmakers gather from both NATO alliance and partner countries.

Delegates to the Annual Session were addressed by Slovene Prime Minister Robert Golob and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello and many others.

As a result of their discussions, NATO PA adopted key policy recommendations which urge Member-State to boost defence spending, strengthen deterrence, and expand support to Ukraine.

Stuart has already been pushing the government to increase defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, with a further 1.5% of GDP on related areas.

Stuart has been clear that the UK Government’s current plan to raise defence spending to three per cent of GDP before the middle of the 2030s is too slow.

He has instead called on the government to set out a funded plan to up defence spending to 3.5% of GDP as soon as possible, with an added 1.5% on defence related spending.

Stuart has added that this plan should be based on growing the economy and spending restraint in other areas – not simply more taxes or more borrowing.

Stuart’s appointment comes as a critical time for both NATO and Ukraine, which has been battling a flagrant breach of territorial integrity and sovereignty over the last three years.

Ukraine is also on the frontline, protecting the shared principles that underpin our whole way of life – democracy, liberty, and the rule of law.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am proud to serve our nation, both during my time in the Armed Forces and now as the Member of Parliament for South Shropshire. NATO is the cornerstone of international security. Its vital role has been brought into sharp focus by Putin’s unjust war in Ukraine. I have been pushing the UK Government to increase defence spending in line with NATO targets.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as the UK’s representative on the NATO-Ukraine Interparliamentary Council at the 71st Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Slovenia. I will use this prestigious role to promote dialogue between Ukraine and NATO Member States, foster better cooperation, and help to return stability to the region.”