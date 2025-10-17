Listen Live
Shropshire charity art sale a big success

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A unique art event held in Shropshire recently was a huge success, raising almost £13,000 for charity.

A unique art event held in Shropshire recently was a huge success, raising almost £13,000 for charity.
A unique art event held in Shropshire recently was a huge success, raising almost £13,000 for charity.

Some of the region’s best-known names, as well as artists from across the UK, took part in The Secret Artist Sale earlier this year.

The event was hosted by The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop and received more than 200 pieces of original artwork.

“There was an overwhelming response to this, our third Secret Artist Sale, and we were thrilled to be able to hand over £12,860 to charity – an amazing amount,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

“People queued overnight to be amongst the first customers through the door and there was a fabulous atmosphere, with everyone pleased to be part of such an innovative art sale.

“All of the work was A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to three good causes: The Hive, Grinshill Animal Rescue and Alzheimer’s Society.

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers had the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.”

The event was sponsored by Halls Fine Art and also received support from Callaghan Framing, Belle Vue Arts Festival and retailer Oberon.

