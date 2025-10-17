Listen Live
Severn Valley Railway shortlisted for three national RailStaff awards

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) has been announced as a finalist in three categories at this year’s prestigious RailStaff Awards, marking a major achievement for the heritage railway as it stands shoulder to shoulder with the UK’s national rail industry.

SVR managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster is a finalist for RailStaff award for Rail Ambassador of the Year. Photo: SVR
In its first-ever entry to the RailStaff Awards, the SVR has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Project Team or Person Award (under £5 million) – The Mor Brook Bridge Team

Rail Engineer of the Year – Antony Bartlam

Rail Ambassador of the Year – Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster

Competition is intense, with nominations from across the UK’s rail industry, making this triple shortlisting a remarkable accomplishment for the Midlands-based heritage line.

“This is the very first time the SVR has entered the RailStaff Awards, so to reach the finals in all three of our nominated categories is absolutely incredible,” said Lesley Carr, the SVR’s head of communications. “We’re flying the flag for the heritage sector and showing that the professionalism, skills and passion here at the SVR are on a par with the wider rail industry.”

The shortlisting process was determined through a public vote, with the SVR expressing heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported its nominations.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from our visitors, members and volunteers,” added Lesley. “It means so much to know that people value what we do and have helped us on our way to the finals.”

The RailStaff Awards celebrate the people and teams who go the extra mile for colleagues, passengers, and the wider public—recognising dedication, innovation and excellence across the rail industry.

“To be recognised alongside national rail organisations really highlights the calibre of the people we have at the Severn Valley Railway,” said Lesley. “Antony, Gus and the Mor Brook Bridge team have all made exceptional contributions, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Winners will be announced at the RailStaff Awards ceremony on 27 November 2025.

