£9m grant paves way for National Trust takeover of Ironbridge Gorge Museums

The future of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums has been secured following the announcement of a £9 million government grant. The funding facilitates the transfer of the internationally significant museum sites to the National Trust, ensuring continued public access to Britain’s pivotal industrial heritage.

Cllr Eileen Callear – Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, Cllr Carolyn Healy – Telford & Wrekin Council, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, Cllr Lee Carter – Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Lisa Nandy – Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom and Shaun Davies MP for Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Ironbridge Gorge, designated one of Britain’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites, was the epicentre of 18th-century world industrialisation. Attracting around 330,000 visitors annually, the Shropshire site encompasses 10 museums, 35 listed heritage buildings, and Scheduled Monuments, showcasing the engineering prowess of the nation’s ancestors. Popular attractions include Blists Hill Victorian Town, the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, and the Old Furnace.

Heritage and Economic Boost

The transfer to the National Trust is expected to bring significant benefits, leveraging the organisation’s strong brand and vast membership base. This, combined with the government’s investment, aims to enhance the museums’ success and draw even greater visitor numbers to discover Shropshire’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy stressed the site’s importance, stating: “As the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, it is absolutely vital that the museums in the Ironbridge Gorge are protected as a key heritage asset in this country and a significant contributor to jobs and the economy in the Shropshire area.” She expressed confidence that the support would help the National Trust take the area “from strength to strength,” ensuring it can be enjoyed by future generations while providing valuable educational opportunities for children.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “This is a proud day for Telford. From the moment I took office in July 2024 I made it my mission to fight for the future of our incredible cultural assets. The Ironbridge Gorge Museums are more than just buildings – they represent a living history of working-class Britain, they are a window into Shropshire’s past, the story before Telford and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.”

“This £9 million government investment and the new partnership with the National Trust is a game-changer – securing the future of these museums for generations to come. We owe it to those who came before us to protect this legacy, and now we can look to the future with pride and confidence.”

“Partnering with the National Trust – the UK’s leading organisation for protecting historic places and natural beauty – helps ensure that Telford’s museums are well cared for. It also shows that all of the museum sites are nationally recognised for their importance in telling the story of Britain’s industrial and social history.

Secretary of State for Culture Lisa Nandy MP praised the campaign efforts of Shaun Davies MP and the Ironbridge team, calling the investment “a bold commitment to our industrial heritage and a clear sign of the government’s belief in Telford’s national importance – and the importance of the World Heritage site in the Gorge”.

A New Chapter

The museum sites serve as a crucial educational resource for schoolchildren and a cherished historical experience for families, while the tourism generated provides employment and supports numerous local businesses including pubs, restaurants, hotels, and shops. The intervention is described as the latest step in the government’s Plan for Change, aiming to boost the local economy and strengthen community connection with their heritage.

Hilary McGrady, Director General of the National Trust, welcomed the news, calling the Gorge “a distinct and much-loved icon of our shared heritage” and an example of British ingenuity. “I cannot think of something more at home in the National Trust’s care,” she added, thanking the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Arts Council England, Historic England, and National Lottery Heritage Fund for their support in securing a sustainable future.

Mark Pemberton, Chairman of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, acknowledged the investment as “recognition of the global significance and national importance of Ironbridge,” and expressed delight at securing the Museum’s long-term future.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, echoed the sentiment, expressing his delight that the National Trust is “stepping up, with support from DCMS, to take on Ironbridge, the cradle of the industrial revolution.”

The £9 million grant is a contribution towards the total sum required by the National Trust to ensure the museum’s long-term security and maintenance as a unique visitor attraction. This follows a series of government interventions supporting the heritage sector, including the £15 million Heritage at Risk Capital Fund and the £20 million Museum Renewal Fund.

Council Welcomes Investment

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the announcement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that they will invest £9m to safeguard our internationally important heritage alongside the transfer of ownership to the National Trust from Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT).

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The National Trust’s national profile will elevate Ironbridge’s museums to new heights, attracting wider audiences and strengthening our position on the global stage.

“We have worked closely to facilitate this in partnership with IGMT, the National Trust and other stakeholders, including Shaun Davies MP for Telford, and we all are delighted with the outcome, and we now look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the Gorge remains a vibrant, world-class destination for generations to come.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, added: “This is a landmark moment for our Borough and for heritage conservation nationally. The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, including the many local people who have worked for the trust over the years, has been an outstanding custodian of our industrial heritage. For decades, its work has not only preserved the story of the Industrial Revolution but has also delivered significant cultural and economic value to our communities.

“The transition to National Trust ownership secures the future of these irreplaceable assets and delivers a multi-million pound boost to our local visitor economy, supporting jobs, education, and the wider supply chain.”