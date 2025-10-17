19 charged over disorder at Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury Town match

Nineteen teenagers and men have now been charged following disorder at a Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town fixture earlier this year.

Pockets of disorder broke out in the stadium concourse at half time, and outside the stadium following the conclusion of the match on 29 March.

A team of officers from West Midlands Police Football Unit launched an investigation to identify those involved.

As part of the investigation, an appeal was made on social media for the public’s help to trace some of the people officers wanted to speak to.

With support from West Mercia Police, a number of arrests in relation to the disorder have been made, with 16 people charged with affray:

David Bromley, aged 60 from Hereford

Jake Bromley, aged 33 from Hereford

Kieran Bromley, aged 31 from Cheltenham

Tom Spalding, aged 20 from Hereford

Ian Voyce, aged 41 from Telford

Andrew Wardle, aged 39 from Birmingham

Matthew Woods, aged 52 from Gloucester

A 17-year-old boy from Birmingham

Matthew Sargent, aged 46 from Shrewsbury

Louie Bowen, aged 21 from Shrewsbury

Peter Buckley, aged 41 from Shrewsbury

Peter Crumpton, aged 41 from Shrewsbury

Neil Jones, aged 55 from Shrewsbury

Christopher Owen, aged 48 from Oswestry

Benjamin Shakespeare, aged 28 from Market Drayton

Steven Shorey, aged 44 from Wallasey

They are all scheduled to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today, 17 October.

Three people have already been sentenced following the disorder.

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to affray in September and Mark Sheppard, aged 65 of Hylton Street, Birmingham also admitted the charge earlier this month. They have both received a three-year football banning order.

Rodney Williams, aged 56 of Abraham Avenue, Lichfield also admitted to the same charge earlier this month and was ordered to pay a fine.