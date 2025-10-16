Telford chef crowned ‘the best’ at Prestigious Curry Life Awards 2025

Chef Lutfur Rahman, owner and head chef of Village Spice Takeaway in Telford, has secured a major national accolade, being named one of the country’s top nine chefs at the highly regarded Curry Life Awards 2025.

Lutfur Rahman receiving the awards from MP Mike Wood and the celebrity host Nina Hossain

The esteemed recognition was presented at a spectacular ceremony in Mayfair, London, on 12 October, celebrating Rahman’s unwavering dedication to the art of spice blending and a passion for cooking that began in his childhood.

A Passion for Freshness and Spice

Based on Woodside Road, Village Spice Takeaway has flourished under Rahman’s guidance for the past eight years. His victory in the intensely competitive ‘Best Chef of the Year’ category is a source of immense pride for both him and his dedicated team.

Rahman’s culinary ethos is centred on an unwavering commitment to freshness and the intricate skill of mixing spices. This philosophy shines through in his much-loved signature dishes. Customers have been raving about the new Lemongrass Onion Balti, alongside the popular salmon curry, which he prepares with a unique blend of honey and fresh orange slices. Another standout is the Honey Tandoori Chicken, featuring boneless tandoori chicken tossed in a special sweet honey BBQ sauce.

“The Tandoori Garlic Chilli Buna, Chef Special Balti, and the Village Special Masala are also very popular,” Chef Rahman noted, highlighting the breadth of his menu.

Recognition and Future Plans

Upon receiving the award at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, Chef Rahman expressed his gratitude: “The compliments I received for my food confirmed my path. For the last eight years, I’ve poured this passion into Village Spice, and I am incredibly grateful for this recognition.”

He was quick to share the praise, adding: “I truly would not have made it here without the support of my team and my loyal customers.” Despite the challenges of managing a busy takeaway with eight staff and up to ten delivery drivers on weekends, Rahman remains committed to ensuring every order arrives “warm and delicious.”

Looking ahead, Chef Rahman revealed ambitious plans to open a small, intimate dining restaurant in Telford. This move, he says, is a natural progression that will allow him to connect even more closely with the community that has supported him so faithfully.

Celebrating a British Cornerstone

The 2025 awards ceremony, hosted by ITV broadcaster Nina Hossain, brought together the elite of the British curry industry, alongside influential politicians and media figures, to celebrate the sector’s innovation and excellence.

Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor of Curry Life Media Group, praised the high calibre of this year’s winners: “The UK’s curry industry features some of the country’s most innovative entrepreneurs and restaurateurs… they must be given the necessary support to grow and thrive.”

Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of headline sponsor Cobra Beer, emphasised the industry’s vital role in the UK’s hospitality landscape. “Our restaurants have shown extraordinary creativity and community spirit,” he stated, adding that the awards celebrate “not only culinary excellence but also the spirit of collaboration that defines our industry.”