Shropshire unites in blue for Youth Awareness Day

Shropshire is spearheading a new Youth Awareness Day today, October 16, with over two-thirds of secondary and many primary schools signed up as well as several venues set to light up and turn the county blue.

Students preparing for Youth Awareness Day

The High Sheriff of Shropshire’s new Youth Awareness Day (YAD) will see iconic venues across Shropshire illuminated in blue and supporters have been urged to join in by wearing something blue on the day.

Theatre Severn, Southwater One, Oswestry Market and the helicopter at the gate of RAF Shawbury are just a few of the locations set to light up in blue, along with roundabouts and churches across Shropshire. West Mercia Police and the Fire Brigade are also joining in by flashing off duty vehicles’ blue emergency lights.

Community groups and schools are also lining up to take part, with a series of events planned, including a ‘blue light’ parade by the Shropshire Army Cadets, youth business forum speed dating events organised by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and a Bingo Bongo Night at Moreton Hall.

Over two thirds of secondary school’s county wide and many primary schools have committed to supporting Shropshire Youth Awareness Day, with all pupils invited to dress in blue for the day.

The YAD campaign will raise vital funds for local youth charities in need, with a Just Giving page to donate on the day.

“Youth support in Telford and Wrekin is hanging by a thread, mental health support, youth clubs, safe spaces – they’re all underfunded, overworked and vanishing and …no-one is coming to save it, unless we do something. For once there’s a chance to take the lead,” it says.

As the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge explains “Due to chronic underfunding, youth support across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is severely challenged at a time when the mental health and wellbeing of our young people is seriously under threat.

“Youth clubs are closing, travel links are insufficient, the NHS mental health services struggle to cope, exploitation and abuse are rising at an alarming rate; the problems are endless.

“YAD aims to give a much-needed injection of funds to the many local organisations and community groups who look after the physical and emotional needs of young people in our county.”

Monies raised on the day will be donated to youth charities and youth support groups in Shropshire – and it will be young people themselves who decide how the money is spent.

A panel of youth representatives from across the region will work with the Shropshire Community Foundation to allocate funds to charities and projects they believe will make the biggest impact.

High Sheriff of Shropshire Jane Trowbridge added: “Every splash of blue adds to the visual impact and raises the profile of this critical cause. As our campaign video says – it doesn’t matter how much, just don’t stop raising. Every penny stays right here in Shropshire!

“Youth Awareness Day aims to build a healthier and more resilient future for young people in Shropshire. Be part of the action! It couldn’t be easier to get involved.”

Details on how to donate to the campaign are available on the Just Giving page.