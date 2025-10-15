RSPCA launches urgent ‘adoptober’ plea as 1,700 cats Wait for homes

The RSPCA has issued an urgent plea to the public to adopt a rescue cat, revealing a national cat crisis with a record high of approximately 1,700 cats currently in the charity’s national care, more than double the figure from 2020.

Elsa arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre after her owner sadly passed away

The new data, unveiled during the Adoptober rehoming drive, shows the overwhelming pressure on the rescue system. Cats are now waiting an average of 40 days to find a new home—a week longer than last year—meaning spaces are becoming severely limited.

Record Numbers and Rehoming Delays

The unprecedented surge is attributed partly to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases, which have flooded centres with animals needing urgent help.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter, confirmed the extent of the problem: “We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats. Most incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.”

Despite the RSPCA rehoming more than 17,000 cats last year—roughly two every hour—the volume of animals needing care means centres, like RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, are overflowing.

“By finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help,” Ms Potter added.

Shropshire Cats Desperate for a Home

The Gonsal Farm centre currently has many cats desperate for a fresh start this Adoptober, including these four special individuals:

Mars: A playful, energetic young boy (6-12 months) and one of the centre’s longest residents. He is bursting with affection, enjoys mischief, and would thrive in a household with children and potentially another cat.

Elsa: A beautiful, long-haired cat seeking a quiet, adult-only home after her owner passed away. Known for her love of the outdoors and ability to keep the “rodent population at bay,” she would prefer a solo home in a village setting.

Blackjack: A quiet soul who loves a head bump and a good fuss from his safe, snuggly hidey-holes. He is looking for a gentle home with older children (over 13) and a garden for pottering.

Orville: A four-year-old full of character once he settles in. Though he arrived with a friend, he may prefer to be the “star of his own show” in his new home.

Adopting: Look Beyond Colour and Appearance

The RSPCA also noted that certain animals are being overlooked, with black cats taking three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days).

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle,” said Alice Potter.

The charity reminds prospective owners to use the RSPCA pet cost calculator to understand the financial commitment involved before adopting.

To express an interest in Mars, Elsa, Orville or Blackjack, please fill out an online application form with RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.