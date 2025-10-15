Parking restrictions to be introduced on Somerby Drive in Shrewsbury

Parking restrictions are to be introduced on Somerby Drive in Shrewsbury in response to safety concerns raised by local residents.

The road – which runs to the rear of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – has for some time been used for parking by hospital staff and visitors, and by contractors working at the hospital.

The number of vehicles parked on the road has led to residents raising concerns about the safety of people using or crossing the road, and asking the council to take action.

From this week parking will be prohibited on those stretches of the road not already covered by double yellow lines. Cones will be put in place on the road, and the parking restrictions will be enforced by the council’s civil enforcement officers.

The restrictions are initially a temporary measure, but a public consultation will be held later this year ahead of the measures becoming permanent in early 2026.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and councillor for Copthorne, said:

“We know how concerned the local community has been about the number of vehicles parked on Somerby Drive each day. Wheelchair users are unable to cross the road due to dropped kerbs being blocked, families walking to school are finding their journeys made more difficult, and many vehicles are unable to safely turn out of their driveways due to poor visibility.

“I am pleased that the council is taking these concerns very seriously and that these restrictions are now being introduced as a result.

“I strongly encourage anyone visiting or working at the hospital to use the Park and Ride service that runs frequently from the Oxon site to the hospital and costs just £1 return.”

Jon Tandy, Shropshire Councillor for Bicton Heath, said:

“I am so pleased that Somerby Road is having parking restrictions along the whole length of the road. The residents have wanted something done for a while due to safety concerns and it’s been hard for children and the disabled to cross Somerby Drive as cars have even been parking over dropped kerbs put in place to help pedestrians to cross.

“I would like to thank residents for being so patient whilst we have arranged the legal orders needed to prohibit parking.”