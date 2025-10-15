Month-long closure for key route connecting Marton and Baschurch

Marton Road, a key route connecting Marton and Baschurch, is scheduled for a prolonged closure starting later this month to allow for essential landslip repair work.

The closure will be in effect from 9.30am on Wednesday 29 October until 5pm on Wednesday 3 December.

The substantial repair project means that the road will be inaccessible to most traffic for over a month. Authorities stress that during this period, access will be maintained for residents only, and only when it is deemed safe by the site crew.

- Advertisement -

Diversion Route and Parking Restrictions

All other road users will be directed to use the signed diversion route. While this route will be clearly marked, the announcement notes that drivers may have the option to choose an alternative path depending on their specific vehicle type.

Locals are also being reminded of an important request: people are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress. This is crucial to ensure the safety of the work crews and to allow the repair machinery adequate space to operate efficiently.

Staying Informed

For those requiring more detailed information about the works, the diversion route, or potential updates, the public is advised to visit the One Network roadworks website and search for the Marton Road closure details.

The essential repair work aims to secure the road’s stability and prevent future issues, ensuring a safer and more reliable route for all users once the closure is lifted in early December.