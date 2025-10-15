Major school improvements completed across Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has completed a series of major school improvement and expansion projects over the summer – creating hundreds of new school places and delivering upgraded facilities across the Borough.

The newly completed science centre at Ercall Wood Academy. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council’s ongoing investment ensures that pupils benefit from high-quality, inclusive learning environments, supporting growing communities and future generations.

Among the projects delivered this summer were:

Newport CE Junior School – where a former bungalow has been converted into a new SEND hub offering dedicated support for children with special educational needs.

Thomas Telford Primary Free School – which opened its doors in September to welcome its first 150 pupils in temporary accommodation ahead of moving to its new permanent site next year.

Ercall Wood Academy – where a brand-new science centre including nine laboratories and a general teaching classroom has been completed, increasing school capacity by 300 pupils.

Millbrook Primary School – where a new SEND hub is nearing completion, providing tailored support and inclusive learning spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

In addition to these major schemes, improvement works have also taken place through the Council’s capital programme, including fire safety, roofing, and boiler upgrades at schools such as Dothill, Haughton, Southall, Madeley Nursery and Wombridge Primary, whilst we have started the expansion plans for an additional 300 places at Telford Park School

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“This summer has seen fantastic progress across a number of our schools, with new classrooms, specialist spaces, and inclusive facilities now ready for pupils.

“We remain committed to investing in our schools to ensure every child in Telford and Wrekin can learn in a safe, inspiring and high-quality environment. Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community, by investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

These investments form part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s school expansion programme, which continues to deliver more school places and improved learning environments across the Borough.