Listen Live
9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Consultation event for future housing development in Admaston

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

People will be able to view and comment on plans for 37 new high-quality and sustainable homes in Telford at a consultation event later this week.

A CGI of the proposed development
A CGI of the proposed development

Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company and Keon Homes will host the event on Friday 17 October from 2 to 7pm at Admaston House Community Centre, Wellington Road, Admaston.

Members of the Nuplace and Keon Homes team will be on hand to talk through plans for the new mixed tenure development adjacent to Brandon Avenue in Telford.

- Advertisement -

People will be able to view a map of the site layout, which would include a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes and comment on the proposals.

One of the standout features of the scheme will be the protection of existing trees and hedgerows as well as the creation of tree lined streets and access to the Silkin Way to encourage people to walk and cycle.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Before we take the plans forward for Brandon Avenue, it’s important we understand what local people think, so I’d urge them to come along, see the plans for themselves and let us know their thoughts.”

A planning application is due to be submitted in early 2026, with a decision anticipated in Summer 2026. Subject to planning permission, construction work would commence later next year.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP