Consultation event for future housing development in Admaston

People will be able to view and comment on plans for 37 new high-quality and sustainable homes in Telford at a consultation event later this week.

A CGI of the proposed development

Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company and Keon Homes will host the event on Friday 17 October from 2 to 7pm at Admaston House Community Centre, Wellington Road, Admaston.

Members of the Nuplace and Keon Homes team will be on hand to talk through plans for the new mixed tenure development adjacent to Brandon Avenue in Telford.

People will be able to view a map of the site layout, which would include a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes and comment on the proposals.

One of the standout features of the scheme will be the protection of existing trees and hedgerows as well as the creation of tree lined streets and access to the Silkin Way to encourage people to walk and cycle.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“Before we take the plans forward for Brandon Avenue, it’s important we understand what local people think, so I’d urge them to come along, see the plans for themselves and let us know their thoughts.”

A planning application is due to be submitted in early 2026, with a decision anticipated in Summer 2026. Subject to planning permission, construction work would commence later next year.