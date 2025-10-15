Alveley and Romsley parish residents invited to vote on closing Village Hall Trust

Residents of the Alveley and Romsley parish area will vote on the future of the Alveley Village Hall Trust, as part of wider plans to establish a community interest company and build a new community centre.

Alveley Social Club and Village Hall

The management committee of the Alveley Village Hall, one of three organisations set to join a new Community Interest Company (CIC), is seeking residents’ endorsement to formally close the current Village Hall Trust and unite with Alveley’s Recreation Association and Sports Club under one combined structure that will deliver a new community building.

The CIC will oversee the creation of a modern community centre, to be built on the site of the current Village Hall and neighbouring Sports Club, funded by the sale of adjacent land for housing.

- Advertisement -

David Voysey, chairman of the Village Hall Committee, said: “To move forward with plans to join the CIC and deliver a brand-new community centre, we need to close the current Village Hall Trust – a legal step required by the Village Hall’s declaration of trust under Clause 18. Everyone that lives within the Trust’s ‘area of benefit’ – which is the Alveley and Romsley parish area – is eligible to vote.

“The Village Hall is a registered charity and therefore accountable to Charity Commission rules and the Hall’s own articles of association, which require us to hold a vote to gain the village’s approval.

“Closing the current Trust allows the Hall’s activities and purpose to continue for decades to come within the new community centre,” Voysey said.

Under the Village Hall’s declaration of trust, a set of rules by which the Village Hall is governed, 75 percent of voters must vote in favour of closing the Village Hall Trust, enabling the organisation to dissolve and transfer assets to the new CIC, paving the way for redevelopment of the land.

The vote will take place at Alveley Village Hall, on Saturday 18 October from 10am until 2pm. Voters aged 18 and above, who live within the Alveley and Romsley parish area, are invited to have their say with votes being cast in person only, with ballots ratified by independent officials from out of the area.

William Lloyd, communications director for the CIC, said: “A strong ‘yes’ vote will allow the Village Hall to dissolve and unlock the potential of a stronger community interest company. It would unblock the process and start building the future, a vibrant and sustainable community hub for everyone – both in Alveley and Romsley parishes, and further afield too.

“Our village deserves modern, inclusive facilities that can bring people together – whether that’s sports teams, youth clubs, community groups, while still honouring our heritage and history. We’ve listened to the community at every stage, including at our engaging open day, so the whole project team wants to bring everybody with us on this exciting journey.”

For more information on the Alveley Community Project, visit: alveleyhub.co.uk.