Shropshire
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Two arrested for poaching deer in Telford

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men have been arrested following reports of deer being poached in Telford.

Officers were called at around 3.30am on Monday, 13 October, to reports of people poaching deer around the Telford area.

Following enquiries, officers attended an address in Sutton Hill, where the remains of a deer was discovered and two men were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and poaching.

A dog, with serious injuries, was also discovered at the address and taken away by officers for treatment.

The men, aged 20 and 37 years old, have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Corfield, from Shropshire’s prevention hub, said: “We would like to thank members of the public for promptly notifying the police about the recent incidents involving harm to wildlife – your vigilance plays a crucial role in protecting our environment.

“Please be assured that we are taking this matter seriously, as poaching is an illegal activity that causes unnecessary harm to our local wildlife.

“Working with our partner agencies we will investigate so together we can ensure the safety and preservation of our natural heritage.”

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

