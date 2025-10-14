Time running out for Shropshire landlords to claim property grant

Commercial landlords in Shropshire are being urged by Shropshire Council to submit their applications for a crucial grant that could provide up to £10,000 to revitalise long-vacant properties.

Oswestry Town Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

This is the final opportunity for businesses to access funding through the Government-backed UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Property Improvements Grant, as the council warns time and funds are rapidly depleting.

The scheme is specifically designed to tackle empty premises within market town conservation areas, helping to breathe new life back into the county’s high streets and boost local economic activity.

Bringing High Streets Back to Life

The grant targets eligible commercial properties—including those intended for retail, hospitality, leisure, tourism, and office space—that have stood vacant for a minimum of 12 months. The goal is simple: to make these spaces rentable once again.

Grants are available from £2,000 up to a maximum of £10,000, and will cover up to 50% of the total eligible improvement costs. Landlords must secure match funding and commit to retaining ownership of the property for at least two years following the completion of the works.

Improvements can be wide-ranging, from structural repairs and interior updates to façade enhancements—anything that significantly increases the property’s appeal to prospective tenants.

Eligibility and Application Deadline

Shropshire Council has stressed that while applications are still being accepted, this is a limited pot of money and no further funding rounds are currently planned.

To qualify for the grant, applicants must:

Be an SME (small or medium-sized business) landlord.

Have been trading for at least three months.

Have no unpaid debts to Shropshire Council, such as business rates.

Submit a complete and eligible Expression of Interest (EOI) form.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, issued a strong appeal to eligible businesses.

“This is a last-chance opportunity for landlords to access funding that can transform vacant properties into vibrant commercial spaces,” Councillor Wilson said. “We strongly encourage anyone eligible to apply now before the window closes.”

The grant forms a key part of the council’s wider programme aimed at supporting and boosting the High Street economy across Shropshire’s market towns.

How to Apply

Landlords are advised to act quickly and find further information about eligibility and the application process via Shropshire Council’s website.

For specific guidance, the UKSPF team can be contacted directly at ukspfgrants@shropshire.gov.uk.