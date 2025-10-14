Listen Live
12 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Time running out for Shropshire landlords to claim property grant

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Commercial landlords in Shropshire are being urged by Shropshire Council to submit their applications for a crucial grant that could provide up to £10,000 to revitalise long-vacant properties.

Oswestry Town Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Oswestry Town Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

This is the final opportunity for businesses to access funding through the Government-backed UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Property Improvements Grant, as the council warns time and funds are rapidly depleting.

The scheme is specifically designed to tackle empty premises within market town conservation areas, helping to breathe new life back into the county’s high streets and boost local economic activity.

- Advertisement -

Bringing High Streets Back to Life

The grant targets eligible commercial properties—including those intended for retail, hospitality, leisure, tourism, and office space—that have stood vacant for a minimum of 12 months. The goal is simple: to make these spaces rentable once again.

Grants are available from £2,000 up to a maximum of £10,000, and will cover up to 50% of the total eligible improvement costs. Landlords must secure match funding and commit to retaining ownership of the property for at least two years following the completion of the works.

Improvements can be wide-ranging, from structural repairs and interior updates to façade enhancements—anything that significantly increases the property’s appeal to prospective tenants.

Eligibility and Application Deadline

Shropshire Council has stressed that while applications are still being accepted, this is a limited pot of money and no further funding rounds are currently planned.

To qualify for the grant, applicants must:

Be an SME (small or medium-sized business) landlord.

Have been trading for at least three months.

Have no unpaid debts to Shropshire Council, such as business rates.

Submit a complete and eligible Expression of Interest (EOI) form.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, issued a strong appeal to eligible businesses.

“This is a last-chance opportunity for landlords to access funding that can transform vacant properties into vibrant commercial spaces,” Councillor Wilson said. “We strongly encourage anyone eligible to apply now before the window closes.”

The grant forms a key part of the council’s wider programme aimed at supporting and boosting the High Street economy across Shropshire’s market towns.

How to Apply

Landlords are advised to act quickly and find further information about eligibility and the application process via Shropshire Council’s website.

For specific guidance, the UKSPF team can be contacted directly at ukspfgrants@shropshire.gov.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP