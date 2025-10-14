Shropshire pupils take creative control for major theatre tour

An innovative theatre company, founded by Prestfelde’s Head of Drama, Liberty Griffin, is expanding its reach across Shropshire, empowering dozens of pupils to create and tour original work tackling key educational themes.

The multi-school project features around 30 pupils from four different primary and secondary schools

The Prestfelde Theatre Company, now in its second year, has grown into a multi-school project featuring around 30 pupils from four different primary and secondary schools. The company provides a unique, real-world theatre experience, embedding creativity into the fabric of partner schools rather than acting as a one-off workshop.

At its core, the project is designed to tackle a poignant Key Stage Two PSHE curriculum theme through drama. This year, the pupils are focusing their new production on local heritage and inspirational stories from the Shrewsbury area, linking themes such as identity, friendships, and growing up.

The most exciting strand of the initiative is a short tour planned for Spring 2026, which will see the new piece performed in local schools and venues across Shropshire. Last year, the Prestfelde Theatre Company’s debut performance, ‘Not Alone’, reached approximately 600 young people. This year, the company has set an ambitious target of reaching 1,000 young people.

A defining feature of the project, which is guided by Liberty Griffin and guest practitioner Lisa Morris, is the almost complete autonomy given to the pupils over the creative process. The pupils devise, create, and rehearse the entire show over three dedicated rehearsal days.

“The Prestfelde Theatre Company is an exciting, annual project for the community,” a spokesperson for the company said. “It is a real-world project, with real-world impact; allowing creativity, community and collaboration to flourish.”

The initiative is seen as vital for expanding Prestfelde’s outreach into the wider community, fostering collaboration and providing pupils with unique performance and creative decision-making experience.

For more information or to enquire about adding your venue during the Spring 2026 tour, contact lrandall@prestfelde.co.uk.