Hospital Trust rolls out new digital endoscopy system

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has successfully rolled out a cutting-edge digital endoscopy reporting system, Medilogik, marking a significant step in its Digital Transformation Programme. The new platform is already streamlining clinical workflows, and improving the overall quality of care.

Thomas Wareing, Cathy Hordley, Jess Briscoe, Dr Jeffrey Butterworth and Dr Charlotte Hunt – members of the team leading the implementation of the new system

Medilogik replaces SaTH’s previous system with a modern digital platform that allows clinicians to document procedures in real-time, standardise reporting, and access patient records more easily across hospital sites.

Thomas Wareing, Endoscopy Manager, highlighted the immediate positive impact. “Medilogik is already making a positive impact in our department. It provides faster access to clinical information and ensures our reporting is consistent and of high quality,” he said.

The system is designed to support the safe delivery of care and help the Trust meet national standards and performance targets. Mr Wareing added, “We welcomed the new system as it supports both operational efficiency and quality improvement. It also contributes to our sustainability goal by eliminating the need for paper.”

By enabling real-time digital documentation during procedures, Medilogik is enhancing the accuracy and consistency of clinical reports and fostering better collaboration across clinical teams and locations. This streamlining of workflows also reduces the administrative burden on staff and ensures compliance with national reporting standards, creating a more efficient and patient-focused service.

The new system improves the visibility of a patient’s journey, allowing endoscopists to easily access referral information and track progress. Crucially, it provides valuable insights into departmental performance and productivity, helping teams assess outcomes against national benchmarks.

Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director, praised the implementation. “This new system strengthens our ability to provide safe and timely care by improving access to patient information and standardising how procedures are recorded,” he stated.

“This is a fantastic example of digital transformation supporting better patient care. The team has worked incredibly hard and we’re already seeing the benefits of Medilogik in our day-to-day operations.”

While patients may not notice a change in their immediate experience, the system ensures that clinicians can make quicker, more informed decisions, ultimately contributing to a safer and more responsive service. The successful launch was the result of close collaboration between endoscopy, digital services, and clinical teams, ensuring the system was customised to the hospital’s specific needs and rolled out safely.