Children take part in competition to design inspiring flag for Telford and Wrekin

More than 1,000 schoolchildren across Telford and Wrekin have taken part in a competition to design a flag to represent the Borough.

Shortlisted flag competition entrants at Telford Ice Rink

Back in June schools were invited to take part in a competition being organised in partnership by Telford & Wrekin Council with Telford Live and other community representatives.

Out of the entries received, 15 flags were shortlisted from the 14 different schools which had taken part in the competition.

Each entry aimed to design a flag, that would create a long-lasting symbol of pride for the Borough, following in the footsteps of other counties and regions which already have established localised flags.

The shortlisted entrants were invited to a free session at Telford Ice Rink as a thank you for taking part in the competition and to recognise their success.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“As well as having great pride in our national identity, we know that the people of Telford and Wrekin have great pride in the place they live.

“The Borough has so much to offer but one thing we haven’t had is a flag as a symbol which people would recognise as being Telford and Wrekin.

“It’s great to see so many children across the Borough have taken part and took time to think what their local town means to them and what they think should be included on a flag.”

Dexie, age 11, who took part in the competition, comments:

“My whole family is from an artistic background, and I love art too. I like to craft and draw as well as animate and design characters. I really enjoyed taking part in the Telford flag competition and designing a flag for my hometown.”

The shortlisted 15 flags are being whittled down to a final four by the judging panel, which includes the Mayor of Telford, local councillors and community representatives.

The four finalists will be meeting with a designer to refine their flag design, following guidelines issued by the Flag Institute.

The final four flags will then be put to a public vote, where local people will be able to choose their favourite flag and the one with the majority votes will represent the Borough for generations to come.

Details of the public vote will be revealed later this month and further details on when the flag will be flown for the first time will also be confirmed.

The school of the winning flag design will be rewarded with £250 courtesy of Telford Live to go towards further arts and culture activities at the school.