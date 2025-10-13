Tribute unveiled at RJAH for much-loved volunteer

A lasting tribute has been unveiled at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in memory of Roger Whitting, a much-loved volunteer and dedicated member of Oswestry and Cambrian Rotary Club.

The plaque, located on the roundabout at the hospital’s main entrance, was arranged in partnership with Oswestry and Cambrian Rotary Club and the League of Friends

A plaque has been placed at the front of the hospital to commemorate Roger, who gave his time generously as a volunteer with the League of Friends, as well as through his service with Rotary.

Roger was a familiar and friendly face around the hospital, where he supported patients and visitors, and often helped at fundraising events. His commitment and kindness touched the lives of patients, staff, and fellow volunteers alike.

In a particularly fitting touch, the plaque features a small spelling mistake – a deliberate nod to Roger’s dyslexia, something he always embraced with good humour and had written multiple books on. Those who knew him say he would have appreciated the light-hearted acknowledgement of something that was simply part of who he was.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director of the League of Friends, said: “Roger embodied the spirit of community, both through his volunteering with us and his work with Rotary.

“We are delighted that his contribution will be remembered here at RJAH – the plaque is a fitting and very personal tribute to someone who gave so much to others.”

The location is especially fitting, as Roger and his fellow Rotarians had lovingly cared for the roundabout in years gone by, planting crocus bulbs that bloom each season around Percy and help ensure the hospital always makes a welcoming first impression.

The purple crocus is also a poignant reminder of Rotary International’s ongoing campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.

In addition, Roger had instigated the most recent roundabout design, envisioning a striking circle of lavender to complement the seasonal crocuses. This planting stands as a lasting reflection of his creativity, care and commitment to leaving something beautiful for others to enjoy.

Rotarian Cath Baldry said: “All of us in Rotary were very happy to work with the RJAH League of Friends to ensure Rogers wishes for the roundabout were carried out. He was a very special person and good friend to all who knew him.”