Monday, October 13, 2025
Tilstock Primary School named ‘Music Hero Champion’

Tilstock CE Primary School is celebrating after being awarded Champion School Status as part of the prestigious Music Hero Schools initiative.

The incredible accolade publicly recognises the school’s profound commitment to nurturing musical talent and ensuring every pupil has the chance to develop and perform through music.

The announcement, which has sparked great excitement throughout the school community, highlights the vibrant and varied musical education on offer at Tilstock.

A Commitment to Musical Opportunity

The school’s dedicated approach to music education has been a key factor in securing the Champion School Status. Tilstock provides a wealth of opportunities for its pupils, far exceeding typical primary provision.

Key musical commitments at the school include:

Instrumental Tuition: Offering individual and small-group lessons in popular instruments such as the Piano, Guitar, and Drums.

Whole-Class Learning: Providing a full year of whole-class Ukulele tuition, giving every child hands-on experience with an instrument.

Performance and Celebration: Creating regular opportunities for children to learn, perform, and celebrate music together, fostering confidence and teamwork.

Headteacher’s Pride

Rowena Kaminski, Headteacher at Tilstock CE Primary School, expressed immense pride in the achievement.

“At Tilstock, we believe every child deserves the chance to discover the joy of music,” Mrs Kaminski stated. “Being recognised as a Music Hero Champion School is a testament to our commitment to creativity, opportunity, and the power of performance.”

She added: “I’m incredibly proud of our staff and pupils for embracing music with such passion and enthusiasm. This award is a wonderful acknowledgement of their dedication.”

The school extended its thanks to its staff, children, and families, as well as to the Music Heroes organisation for their ongoing support in what the school described as this “joyful journey.”

