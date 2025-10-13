New Family Hubs service to support Telford and Wrekin fathers

Telford & Wrekin Council has commissioned local charity Challenging Perceptions to deliver dedicated support for fathers as part of the Borough’s Family Hubs service.

The new programme will provide groups and resources for dads during the first two years of their child’s life, helping them to build confidence, strengthen family relationships, support their wellbeing and ensure fathers are included from the earliest stages of parenthood.

This new investment recognises the crucial role fathers play in children’s lives and addresses any gap in services for men navigating the challenges of parenthood.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment, and Skills said:

“We know how vital it is for dads to feel supported from the start of their parenting journey. This new service will help fathers to build confidence, strengthen bonds with their children and feel supported in their own wellbeing too.

“By commissioning this programme through our Family Hubs, we are ensuring fathers have access to dedicated help that reflects the crucial role they play in family life.”

Carl Bailey, Chief Executive of Challenging Perceptions, added:

“Fathers often feel overlooked in perinatal services, despite the huge role they play in children’s development and family wellbeing. Through the Family Hubs programme, we’ll ensure dads feel supported, included and valued as parents.”

The programme will be shaped by local dads to ensure services meet their needs.

Planned activities include antenatal support groups for expectant fathers, father-and-baby groups, new dads’ information packs, a local fathers’ forum, and wellbeing sessions.

As part of the programme, the team will also be reaching out to dads to find out what support they would like locally. Anyone interested in taking part or sharing ideas can email dads@challengingperceptions.co.uk.

The fathers’ support service is part of the Council’s wider Family Hubs programme, which brings together services for parents and carers to give children the best start in life.

To find out more about support and information available, visit telford.gov.uk/familyhubs.