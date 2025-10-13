Listen Live
Countdown on for the return of this year’s Q Financial Wellington 10K

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The countdown is on for the return of this year’s Q Financial Wellington 10K, now in its fourth year, taking place this Sunday, 19 October.

Runners for Severn Hospice take part in a previous Wellington 10K
Organised by Shropshire-based Run The Distance, the event has quickly become a firm favourite on the county’s running calendar – attracting both seasoned athletes and first-time runners.

This year’s 400-place event is already proving popular, with over 300 runners signed up.

The race begins at 9.30 am at Dothill Playing Field and follows an out-and-back route through some of Wellington’s most scenic spots, taking in the Dot Hill Nature Reserve and Silkin Way before a climb up to Wrockwardine and a fast-paced return leg. With most of the course being flat or downhill, runners can expect a relatively quick and enjoyable route.

The only road closure for the event will be Wrockwardine Road, between the entrance to the Silkin Way and the junction at Wrockwardine, ensuring minimal disruption for local residents.

While the race doesn’t have an official fundraising element, many participants will be running in support of their chosen charities.

Wellington-based Q Financial are this year’s proud sponsors, showing strong local support for the event and community wellbeing.

Organisers are also appealing for volunteers to help on the day, to ensure the smooth running of the event and a great experience for everyone involved. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact runthedistance@mail.com.

