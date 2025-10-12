Telford & Wrekin Council launches winter safety campaign

As temperatures begin to drop, Telford & Wrekin Council is launching its annual winter safety campaign to raise awareness of the work carried out by its gritting teams to help residents stay safe on the roads and keep the borough moving.

This year’s campaign, “Out when it counts,” shines a spotlight on the borough’s gritting teams, who work through the night to keep roads safe and accessible during icy conditions.

A crew of 16 dedicated drivers, operating nine vehicles, including gritting lorries and a 4×4 equipped with the latest weather and radar technology, will be on standby throughout the winter season from now through to April.

Together, they will spread approximately 3,200 tonnes of grit across 400 kilometres of roads, covering key routes such as bus corridors, emergency service access roads, schools, employment parks and rural villages.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet responsibility for Highways, Housing and Enforcement said: “We’re making sure our crews are out when it counts and are committed even in the harshest conditions to keep our roads safe.”

There is a dedicated crew behind every winter season, on call for six months which includes Christmas and New Year’s as well as weekends and are ready at the drop of a hat to get the gritters out and the roads safe.

Councillor Overton added: “This practice run today ensures the vehicles are checked and ready to go without any glitches before the cold weather really hits us. It’s this approach which sees the council ranked as one of the top areas in the country for satisfaction with highway and transport services, and that’s down to the hard work of our crews.”

The Council’s website features a live map of gritting routes, weather updates, and tips for winter driving. Residents are encouraged to follow the Council’s social media channels for real-time updates and safety reminders.

For more information and to view gritting routes, visit telford.gov.uk/winter.